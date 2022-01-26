Home page world

The so-called Popa langur was identified as a separate species. © WWF Myanmar/dpa

In the Southeast Asian region, researchers from all over the world discovered numerous new plant species, reptiles, amphibians – and even a previously unknown mammal.

In just one year, scientists from all over the world have discovered 224 previously unknown animal and plant species in the countries bordering the Mekong in Southeast Asia.

These include a two-tone gecko that looks like it’s been painted yellow on the front, and a pungent-smelling flower from the ginger family that’s used in Thailand as a substitute for stink bugs when making chili paste. This emerges from a report by the WWF. In addition to 155 plants, 35 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 16 fish and one mammal were documented.

The mammal is a monkey: the popa langur was identified as a separate species based on fecal samples and historical museum specimens. In 2018, the WWF and Fauna and Flora International (FFI) managed to take pictures of the rare animals with the technical name Trachypithecus popa, which are named after the extinct volcano Mount Popa in former Burma.

Great biodiversity in Mekong region

The total number of animal and plant species discovered in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar since 1997 is now 3,007, according to the environmental protection organization. The Mekong region is undoubtedly a “worldwide heavyweight” in the discovery of species, said Stefan Ziegler, Southeast Asia consultant at WWF Germany.

“It is home to some of the best-known and most endangered species in the world, such as the tiger and the Mekong giant catfish.” The habitats must be protected and preserved because of the enormous biodiversity. “If we lose the Mekong region as a biological hotspot, we will lose a considerable part of global biodiversity,” says Ziegler.

Leader Vietnam

According to the report, most of the new species were discovered in Vietnam last year (91), followed by Thailand (69). In the town of Lung Cang in Vietnam, an expedition team discovered a dark purple snake with an unusual scale pattern. Finally, it turned out to be a new species (Achalinus zugorum) of the already rare group of mute snakes.

Achalinus zugorum is a new species of the rare mute snake. © Aryeh H. Miller/dpa

Also in Vietnam and Cambodia, researchers described a previously unknown species of spadefoot frog with a crescent-shaped iris (Leptobrachium iunatum). And in Myanmar, a cavefish (Kayahschistura lokalayensis) with a colorless body, underdeveloped eyes and an unusual fin spine on its chest has been discovered.

The WWF report brings together the work of hundreds of scientists working for universities, conservation organizations and research institutes. dpa