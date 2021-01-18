During the day, 22,857 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was detected in the last 24 hours in Moscow (3679), St. Petersburg (3287) and Moscow region (1381).

Over the past day, 471 people have died from complications associated with the infection. 18 333 patients recovered.

In total, since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the number of detected cases of infection amounted to 3,591,066. Deaths were recorded in 66,037.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus starts in Russia on January 18. On January 13, President Vladimir Putin announced the need to switch to it. He noted that the Russian coronavirus vaccine is the best in the world, and practice shows this.

On January 12, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the stabilization of the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. According to her, a 16% decrease in the number of hospitalized with COVID-19 was recorded.

Vaccination against coronavirus in all regions of the country started on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. First of all, vaccinations were given to doctors, teachers and law enforcement officers. For vaccination, the drug Sputnik V is used, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11.

The final effectiveness of the drug exceeded 91%. At the same time, for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

