The Israeli Army intensified its offensive against most of the Gaza Strip, which left at least 210 people dead in the last 24 hours and the total number of fatalities amounts to 21,320, the Ministry of Defense reported this Thursday, December 28. Health of the enclave. Furthermore, the latest attacks by Israeli troops caused a new exodus of 150,000 Palestinians from central Gaza. In total, nearly 1.9 million Gazans, among a population of 2.4 million inhabitants, are displaced, the UN emphasizes.

“It was another night of killings and massacres,” described, amid the screams of people in the rubble, Saeed Moustafa, a resident of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, after new attacks by the Israeli Army this Thursday, December 28.

Troops from the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu bombed cities, towns and refugee camps throughout the enclave, leaving at least 210 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours, said the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The portfolio added that The total number of fatalities, since last October 7, increased to 21,320.

Israeli tanks advanced deep into areas of the center of that Palestinian territory this Thursday, after days of incessant bombing.

A local journalist published photographs of Army vehicles near a mosque in a built-up area of ​​Bureij, which had apparently advanced from the eastern outskirts.

Further south, Israeli forces attacked the area around a hospital, in the heart of Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, where residents fear a new ground advance into territory populated by families who stayed behind. homeless after 12 weeks of war.

The eastern part of Bureij was also the scene of intense fighting on the morning of December 28, with Israeli tanks arriving from the north and east, residents described.

The UN denounces a new exodus of at least 150,000 Gazans

The destruction is recorded throughout the enclave, mainly in the north, and with fear that something similar will happen in cities in the south, such as Khan Younis and Rafah, due to the expansion of the Israeli offensive, thousands of Palestinians who had already been displaced from their homes they had to flee again. An exodus that worries the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

“More than 150,000 people (young children, pregnant women, people with disabilities and the elderly) have nowhere to go“said the UN entity.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinians carry belongings in an animal-drawn cart, as they flee their homes after the Israeli army ordered them to evacuate the area, in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023. © REUTERS – STRINGER

In total, according to United Nations figures, around 1.9 million people, among a population of 2.4 million inhabitants, are displaced

“That moment has come, I wish it never happened, but it seems that displacement is a necessity (…) Now we are in a tent in Deir al-Balah, because of this brutal Israeli war,” Omar, told Reuters. 60 years old, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.

The man added that he was forced to move with at least 35 members of his family.

With Reuters, AP and EFE