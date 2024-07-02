The deadline for ratifying candidates for the second round of the legislative elections in France has passed and dozens of candidates have withdrawn from the race. On Tuesday, July 2, more than 210 candidates, both from President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance, Together for the Republic, and from the leftist New Popular Front, stepped aside. The strategy seeks to boost whoever faces at the polls the candidate of the far-right National Rally party, winner of the first round of elections on June 30.

