The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 21,650 people. The total number of infected people reached 5 472 941. This is evidenced by the data published in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection on Monday, June 28.

Most cases – 7246 – were recorded in Moscow. The leaders in the increase in the incidence per day are also the Moscow region (2722 cases) and St. Petersburg (1335 cases). The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Magadan Region (12 cases), the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3 cases) and in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2 cases).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 611 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 133,893 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 12,626 per day. A total of 4,969,340 patients recovered.