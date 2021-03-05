Today, Friday, the British health authorities said that more than 21 million people have so far received the first dose of a vaccine to prevent the emerging corona virus.

Britain was the first country in the world to start a public vaccination campaign against Covid-19 disease on December 8. Britain is seeking to reopen the economy and end the lockdown as soon as possible to stop the losses caused by the health crisis caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In the past weeks, Britain has witnessed a significant decrease in the number of daily infections recorded with the virus. This is what researchers believe is a logical result of the vaccination campaign, lockdown measures and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the epidemic.

The Public Health Authority in the United Kingdom said that it recorded, on Friday, 236 new deaths from the virus. It is a relatively low number.