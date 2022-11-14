The elections to vote for the body equivalent to the company committee of educational centers will be held on December 1
More than 20,300 professors and teachers throughout the Region will renew their representatives in the Teaching Personnel Board in a couple of weeks, a body that in practice is the equivalent of the works council of public education, and that marks the representation in the negotiating bodies with the Administration. The elections are held
#professors #teachers #elect #delegates #Teaching #Personnel #Board
Leave a Reply