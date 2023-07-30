More than 200,000 people demonstrated this Saturday (29) in different parts of Israel against the judicial reform promoted by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days after Parliament approved a fundamental law that limits the power of the Supreme Court, which triggered a wave of mass protests.

Estimates cited by the local press indicate that more than 170,000 people gathered in the city of Tel Aviv, the epicenter of the protests of the last seven months.

In addition, tens of thousands took to the streets in other cities across the country, including large gatherings in the northern cities of Haifa and central Kfar Saba.

Today’s protests mark the 30th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations and take place right after an important vote in Parliament, which on the last day of the 24th approved a law that annuls the doctrine of reasonableness, which allowed the Supreme Court to review and revoke government decisions as they were reasonable or not.

The approval of this law marked the first major achievement of the Netanyahu government within the framework of a reform that seeks to give greater power to the government to the detriment of the judiciary, whose independence would be deeply impaired.

“We are ending an impactful week where all masks have finally been removed”, said today during demonstrations in Tel Aviv one of the leaders of the protest, Shikma Bressler, who accused the government coalition, the most right-wing in the country’s history, of submit to the will of the extremist parties that compose it.

Bressler questioned statements made in recent days by members of the government, including Netanyahu, who called for dialogue and negotiation with the opposition on reform projects that have not yet been approved, and stated that “one cannot speak of unity seconds after passing most of the people”, referring to the Government’s decision to vote on the law approved on the 24th despite protests against it.

Immediately after the vote, different organizations appealed to the Supreme Court, which called a hearing for the month of September to analyze the controversial law.

One of the organizations that appealed to the Court was the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which argued that it is “an unconstitutional law because it fundamentally changes the basic structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the nature of the regime”.

The group also denounced that, in practice, the law “repeals the judiciary and seriously undermines the delicate fabric of the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances in the State of Israel” and “gives unlimited powers to the Executive Branch”.