Half of the 319,579 people over 60 years old in the Region have already received the complete schedule of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health made public yesterday afternoon. Specifically, there are already 158,201 Murcians born before 1961 who have injected the two doses of the different preparations, which represents 49.5% of the total of that age group.

The Region of Murcia, which for weeks was the last community in percentage of population over 60 years vaccinated with the full schedule, climbs positions and manages to surpass autonomies such as Catalonia and the Basque Country. However, it is still far from territories such as Castilla y León, where 60% of this group of citizens, more vulnerable to the coronavirus than young people, are fully immunized.

On the contrary, the data offered by the Ministry of Health put the Region back in the queue of administered doses, only ahead of the autonomous city of Melilla. Of the 738,435 received by the Region from the different laboratories (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen), 624,342 have been administered, representing 84.5%. The national average is 91.9%, with autonomous regions such as Asturias (97.4%) and Galicia (96.4%) occupying the first positions. There are already 207,053 Murcians with the complete guideline, which represents 16.7% of the regional total. Still very far from this 70% that would give herd immunity.

The Community continues to lag behind in percentage of doses administered, seven points below the national average



The Region of Murcia has already vaccinated with two doses to 100% of those over 80 years (a total of 70,350 citizens) and has 75% in the age range between 70 and 79 years. It lags behind in the complete pattern of the group between 60 and 69 years old, which is only 7.2%. In the latter, about 30,000 people are missing from injecting the first dose. Salud called for the next week to call 900 12 12 12, in order to give them an appointment.

20,200 appointments yesterday



The Carolina Darias department report does not count the vaccines inoculated yesterday. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 20,200 people were cited in the different vaccination points of the Region, as well as in health centers. The objective of the Community is to administer 100,000 doses throughout this week, as proposed on Monday by the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, and the head of Health, Juan José Pedreño. On Wednesday 13,257 vaccines were given, according to information provided by the Ministry. The counselor reported in the press conference after the Governing Council that 14,000 people were summoned that day.

On the other hand, the intention of the Ministry of Health is to begin to cite next week the 43,000 Murcians under 60 years of age who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and are waiting to receive the second, be it the Oxford preparation or the Pfizer drug. Most of them are teachers and members of the security forces. The lists are already being reviewed to start the appeals as soon as possible, as announced last Wednesday by Juan José Pedreño.