The Israeli opposition organized another mass action against judicial reform. On Saturday, April 29, reports 13TV.

The demonstration in Tel Aviv was supported by about 209 thousand people. Demonstrations were held in Haifa, Kfar Sava and Netanya and other cities. Public events were held ahead of the start of the summer session of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament – Ed.) Lawmakers are expected to resume discussions related to judicial reform.

According to the organizers, protest activity will increase over time. It is already known that nationwide actions are planned for May 4, in which hundreds of thousands of residents of the republic will again take part.

On April 22, it was reported that a major rally was held in Israel despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to postpone the adoption of a discussion on judicial reform.

At the same time, on March 26, Netanyahu removed Defense Minister Yoav Galant from his post due to a proposal to temporarily suspend judicial reform in order to open a window for dialogue with the protesters. After this news, the protesters broke through the police cordons and gathered at the prime minister’s house.

In turn, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog demanded that the government immediately stop the procedure for passing judicial reform, which, according to him, worries people and threatens security, the economy and society.

Protests have been going on in Israel since the beginning of the year. They are against the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial reform, which should give the Knesset more control over the judiciary. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.