The second episode of the new talk show Nadia attracted more than 200,000 fewer viewers on Tuesday evening, compared to the first broadcast the day before. About 373,000 people watched Nadia Moussaid’s program on Tuesday, where there were still 574,000 on Monday.

With that number, the NPO 1 program is in 25th place in the list of best viewed programs of the evening, according to Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO). With 574,000 viewers, the viewing figures of the first broadcast were fairly average for that time slot: predecessor Khalid & Sophie usually attracted between 500,000 and 800,000 viewers. The figures of the second day are therefore far below that.

In Nadia the presenter receives guests and experts who talk about one specific theme. Unlike other talk shows, there are no Dutch celebrities as guests, but nevertheless it was not very successful, according to TV columnist Angela de Jong.

News attracts the most viewers

It NOS News from 8 p.m Traditionally, NPO 1 was the best-watched program with 1.61 million viewers. It follows that Half past seven News on RTL 4 (1,070,000), Inside today on SBS6 (979,000) and the NOS News from 6 p.m on NPO 1 (969,000).

