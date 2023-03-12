More than 2,000 people took part in a rally in support of Russia in Bilbao, Spain

More than two thousand people took to the streets of the Spanish city of Bilbao as part of a march in support of Russia. This is reported RIA News with reference to the representative of the Basque platform “No to NATO”.

The interlocutor of the agency said that Russia has been striving for peace since 2014, but the West leaves it no other choice. “For this reason, we express our solidarity with Moscow,” he said.

At the end of their march, the protesters hung the flags of Russia, LPR and DPR on the city hall building. They also opposed the NATO strategy, military support for Kyiv and an increase in the military budgets of European countries, demanding that these resources be directed to social needs and support for the population.

“On the one hand, we emphasize our sympathy for the people in Donbas. On the other hand, we pay special attention to the fact that the economic situation in Europe is getting worse and worse,” said one of the organizers of the march, pointing out that every person visiting a supermarket feels this burden. In his opinion, the North Atlantic Alliance is to blame for this, which “plays with the European Union (EU) as with a puppet.” He also expressed the opinion that EU policy should change dramatically.

Meanwhile, in Prague, participants in the anti-government rally “Czech Republic Against Poverty” called for the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the building of the National Museum. The protesters on the street chanted: “We want the Czech flag.”

Earlier it was reported that a protester was detained in Prague because of the image of the letter Z on his backpack, which is an unofficial symbol of support for the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine in the Czech Republic threatens criminal punishment.