An Open Letter from students, graduates and professors of the UBA already adds Thousands of signatures in repudiation of the class that Amado Boudou plans to provide at a campus of that university next May 3 on “fake news and legal warfare”. His presentation will be in the framework of an optional seminar of the Career in Communication Sciences, where the focus is on the theory of lawfare that has been promoting Kirchnerism.

“The undersigned, students, graduates, professors and former professors of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), we deeply regret that one of the Faculties that make up our prestigious University offers its platform to a person who has been convicted of the crimes of bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function in all instances until reaching the Supreme Court of the Nation itself, to a penalty five years and ten months in prison, “begins the Open Letter that has already accumulated more than 2,000 signatures.

The initiative arose from the group “Lawyers in Action” chaired by Jimena de la Torre, former AFIP lawyer during the macrista administration. The letter sets out a series of arguments why they oppose Amado Boudou’s participation in a UBA seminar. Among other things, he maintains: “It will be said that Amado Boudou was vice president of the Republic and that this justifies his participation, but the truth is that For the crimes committed in his role, he was also sentenced to disqualification for life. to be a public official “.

The talk that the former vice president convicted of corruption will give, with confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court of Justice in a unanimous resolution, was organized by the professors Gustavo Bulla and Daniel Rosso, as part of a seminar that started on March 15. Boudou’s exhibition is entitled “Argentine journalism in its labyrinth: media and legal warfare, political operations, fake news and other delights of independence.”

When Clarion Asked about the proposal, one of the organizers of the seminar justified Boudou’s presence in that “he suffered and suffers legal and media persecution in his own flesh.”

The head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamaño, spoke there on Monday; and before the journalists spoke there Ari Lijalad, Cynthia García and Sandra Russo, among other leaders and journalists aligned with Kirchnerism.

The opposition arch criticized the summoning of Boudou, who is in full compliance with the sentence issued by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) in the Ciccone case, the former calcographic company with the capacity to print paper money. In 2018, the judges found him responsible for the crimes of bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function. Yes OK remains at home under house arrest, his sentence will end in June 2024.

Those who adhered to the Open Letter pointed out that the proposal for which he has been invited to speak to Boudou at the UBA, “far from pursuing a show of repentance for the crimes committed, seeks to sow a blanket of doubt about the actions of the Judicial Power of the Nation and the free press, which implies a contempt for the institutions of the Republic. “And they added,” at a time when our country is suffering a deep moral and ethical crisis in the public function, it is sad that this is the example that a High House seeks to set. of studies”.

Among the signatories linked to the opposition are Juan Jose Benitez, Laura Alonso, Paula Oliveto, Facundo Suarez Lastra, Marcela Campagnoli, Florencia Arietto, Jorge Elustondo, Paula Bertol, Jorge Enriquez, Ivan Kerr Y Juan Curutchet. The former head of the Anti-Corruption Office heads the firms of the Faculty of Social Sciences, which invited the former vice president.

Famous professors and referents of civil society also signed, such as Daniel Sabsay, Ezequiel Nino, Alberto Garay, Alejandro Carrió, Enrique Bour, Raúl Aguirre Saravia, Luis Cevasco, José Ignacio García Hamilton, Brian Shapira, Marta Nercellas.

All, one and the other, participate in the manifesto as students, graduates or professors of the UBA. So far there are more than 2,000 repudiation signatures, and the form to register continues to add accessions.

The optional seminar given by Bulla and Rosso aims for students to have a “critical look at the activity of the media and the journalistic profession”, as well as to have “theoretical-conceptual tools to understand the complexity of the current political moment” .

In the pre-Boudou talk, on April 26, the former Supreme Court judge Raúl Zaffaroni is expected to present on the “global framework where lawfare works: concentrated media, partial judiciary and intelligence services at the service of economic power“.

Boudou’s presentation will be on “Emblematic Cases of Fake News and Legal Warfare: The Boudou Case”. Your lawyer Graciana Peñafort and who i knowe serves as legal advisor in the Senate chaired by Cristina Kirchner, defended the participation of the former vice and pointed out: “Freedom of expression continues to be a right that everyone in this country has. The conviction does not imply that he loses freedom of expression, only his freedom of movement is restricted,” said Peñafort. And he added: “I do not see the reason for the debate. There are people who believe that when you are imprisoned you have no rights. But that is a misconception of those who do not understand how the issue works.”