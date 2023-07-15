with video/updateA forest fire broke out on the Canary Island of La Palma on Saturday. Some 4500 hectares have been affected by the fires, and more than 2000 people had to flee the fire. “The fire has gotten out of hand,” Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo said, according to public broadcaster RTVC.



Foreign editors



Jul 15 2023

The fire started in a wooded area in the north of the Spanish island and was fanned by strong winds. Earlier in the day, Clavijo spoke of eleven houses within a 140-hectare zone affected by the fires. Citizens are urged to listen more closely to authorities if they are asked to leave the area. Earlier there was resistance from residents who did not want to leave their homes behind.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed his support for La Palma on Twitter and promised help. Reinforcements have been sent from mainland Spain. The Ministry of Defense reports that 120 soldiers have arrived with fire extinguishing equipment. According to Clavijo, 300 firefighters are active and ten aircraft are used to extinguish the fire from the air.

Partly due to that wind, according to the authorities, there is a risk that the fire will spread even further to the west. This is taken into account when extinguishing. According to the Spanish government, the European forest fire monitoring program Copernicus, which works with satellites, is also being used to fight the fire. See also Terror in the Riviera Maya: two men killed while dining in a luxurious restaurant in Tulum

Clouds of smoke over Punta Gorda, La Palma, in Spain’s Canary Islands. © ANP/EPA



Scorching heat

The south of Europe suffers from scorching heat and severe drought, ideal conditions for forest fires. In Greece and Italy, the government is already warning against this. In Italy, the Ministry of Health has declared code red for Sunday in sixteen cities, the highest weather alert. In the coming days, the European temperature record of 48.8 degrees may be broken in Sicily.

In Croatia, the fire brigade had to turn out on Friday to contain a large wildfire. In France, according to Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin, a 19-year-old firefighter volunteer died while extinguishing a wildfire. Japan and the United States will also experience heat waves this weekend with temperatures around 40 degrees.

It was also hot in the countries around the Mediterranean on Friday. Several people became unwell in Greece and Italy. Near Milan, someone who was working outside succumbed to the heat. Spain is also experiencing very high temperatures. The authorities advise citizens to drink plenty of water, seek shade and, for example, not to go running. People in heavy occupations are not allowed to work between 12:00 and 17:00. See also Data leak is getting bigger and bigger, company that is a target of criminals wants to keep everything out of the media

Smoke rises from a forest fire in Punta Gorda, La Palma. © ANP/EPA



European temperature record

According to the European space agency ESA, even the European temperature record of 48.8 degrees can be broken. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Europe was measured in August 2021 near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily.

The European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts had already reported that June was ‘the warmest month on record worldwide’. It is no different on the other side of the Mediterranean. In Algeria it was so hot last week that the country recorded the highest nighttime minimum temperature ever with 39.6 degrees in the city of Adrar. Very high temperatures are also expected elsewhere in Europe, for example in Poland, and the world (including China and the south of the US).

According to scientists, the heat is due to the natural phenomenon El Niño, amplified by climate change. Experts predict that such periods of exceptionally hot weather will become more common and that it is also not surprising that record-breaking temperatures continue to be measured. Get used to it, because a cooling breeze is not an option for many southern Europeans – and also for millions of holidaymakers.

A swimmer cools himself off during a shower in Athens, Greece. © AP





Our apologies See also BBC: Turkish journalists questioned for coverage of disaster area Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Firefighters fight a blaze in Moreno Valley, California. ©AFP



Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: