What happened?

• More than 2000 new corona infections and school senator in quarantine: In Germany, the RKI reported 2194 new infections with the corona virus on Thursday morning. Therefore, the virologist Christian Drosten warns: Compared to August, these infections are no longer due to cases imported from abroad, but to unrecognized clusters within Germany – and are therefore hardly traceable. You can read more about developments in Germany and other countries here.

In Berlin, however, the Schusenatorin Sandra Scheeres (SPD) and the entire science committee went into preventive quarantine. More on this can be read here.

• Navalny’s team describes the poisoning in the hotel room: The Russian opposition politician Navalny has already been poisoned in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk – at least that is what his team has now declared. There was a water bottle there on which traces of the neurotoxin Novichok were later found, according to a video published on Nawalny’s Instagram account on Thursday. You’ll find more about it here.

• Berlin internal administration declares plebiscites for expropriation to be permissible: The popular initiative “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co.!” Is permissible. A large collection of signatures could soon begin writes Ulrich Zawatka-Gerlach here.

• Woman dies after hacker attack on Düsseldorf university clinic: Blackmailers had attacked servers at the hospital in Düsseldorf. When it became clear to them that the servers did not belong to the university but to the university clinic, they had given them a digital key. Since a woman could not be admitted to the hospital because of the hacker attack, had to be diverted and then died, is now also being investigated for negligent homicide.

• Former model accuses Trump of sexual assault: Donald Trump allegedly mistook Amy Dorris, then 24, at the 1997 US Open. The lawyers of the current US president reject the allegations. Amy Dorris says, “I’m tired of being quiet.”

What was discussed?

• Has the Kremlin now been refuted in the Navalny case? But yes! my colleague Christoph von Marschall comments on the latest findings in connection with the poisoning of the Russian opposition politician. Bit by bit, research is now collapsing Moscow’s buildings of lies – this is exactly what happened in earlier cases. And that’s exactly how it is right.

• No more arms and EU millions for Turkey! In view of the gas dispute in the Mediterranean, Turkey is the next big problem for the EU after China and Russia. And yet she still receives EU millions. The heads of state and government want to discuss the subject of Turkey and sanctions next week. It’s time, thinks Stephan-Andreas Casdorff.

• Much ado about almost nothing: If even the ADAC urges more determination, it is clear: In terms of climate policy, the SPD Environment Minister Svenja Schulze cannot prevail against the Union. Because that has the clientele of the car driver and industry firmly in view, comments my exasperated colleague Jens Tartler and comes to the conclusion: “The reform of the vehicle tax is mere cosmetic.”

What could I read as a Tagesspiegel subscriber?

• If you want to renovate your apartment, you don’t even have to go to the construction site: Internet portals relieve the client of all work from the initial consultation to the building acceptance. But what do consumers have to pay attention to? Jürgen Hoffmann gives you an overview of the offers from Myhammer, Construyo, Myster and Co.

• The horror that patients experience when they are unconscious in the hospital: Near-death experience, pain, machines – and nightmares that you never wake up from. An intensive care unit patient and a doctor report what it means to be in an artificial coma.

• Why the US forest fires are related to climate change: The scientist Park Williams from Columbia University in New York showed this connection years ago in a study. In an interview with Patrick Eickemeier he now talks about the development of the climate, the increasing risk of forest fires and the dangers for people.

• “China is now considered an enemy” The Swiss ex-ambassador Uli Sigg owns one of the world’s largest collections of Chinese art. Now the patron is giving his art to Hong Kong. Nicola Kuhn speaks to Uli Sigg in an interview about the situation in Hong Kong, about censorship and the political effects of the corona crisis.

What can we do?

Listen to Gyncast: Catcalling, harassment and rape – far too many women are affected by it and become victims of male violence. In episode 11 of the Gyncast, Esther Kogelboom and Julia Prosinger discuss with chief physician Dr. Mangler, what long and short-term consequences such attacks have for people, how evidence is secured, for example at the Berlin violence protection outpatient clinic, and how you can protect yourself against unwanted approach in everyday life. All episodes of the gyncast you’ll find here.

Listen to music: Michael Rother played for Kraftwerk and became Neu! legendary. Now he’s releasing his first album in 16 years. My colleague Christian Schröder thinks “like a dream.”

Go to the cinema: Hollywood star Kirsten Stewart plays Hollywood star Jean Seeberg, who was targeted by the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover in the late 1960s because of her support for the Black Panther movement and her affair with the Afro-American activist Hakim Abdullah Jamal. Exciting and sobering.

Magic with fish: Mackerel ceviche, tuna with yoghurt, seafood in coconut milk … sounds complicated? Is not it! Uri Buri is considered Israel’s best fish chef, we have put together some of his fine but simple recipes for you here.

What should I know for tomorrow?

This Friday it will be interesting to see if politics become one clear signal against speeders penetrates, or rather despite full-bodied announcements the decided measures soften again. The German Road Safety Council has once again pointed out that speed violations of more than 21 kilometers per hour in town and 26 km / h outside town are not a trivial matter, but gross violations. Anyone who drives too fast must “feel a clear penalty, regardless of whether the reason for the speed restriction was a daycare center, a dangerous spot or a tight curve”.

Because on Friday the Federal Council again with Changes to the road traffic regulations deal. Since the end of April there is a threat of driving license withdrawalif you drive 21 km / h too fast in urban areas or 26 km / h outside of urban areas. Before, the thresholds were higher. However, the regulation was suspended due to a formal error that was discovered. It is now disputed whether only the error should be eliminated – or whether also the more severe penalties will be lessened. The regional chamber’s traffic and interior committee recommend after a Proposal from the Union and the SPDthat Driving bans only in front of schools and daycare centers as well as in the event of repetition within one year.

The Road Safety Council has a clear assessment of this, which I think is very convincing: The arrangement of a maximum speed limit, like a red traffic light, is not simply an offer that one may or may not adhere to. If speeding violations were only sanctioned in front of schools or daycare centers, the validity of the traffic rules in other cases would be called into question, according to the experts. In addition, children are not only out and about in front of schools, the way to school starts at home. Driving bans against gross violations are effective because, unlike fines, they cannot simply be “priced in”.

Number of the day

Deutsche Bahn has 14 million Euros transferred to former executives as consultants. The Court of Auditors came to the conclusion too early on the affair. Because: The illegal and improper use of such contracts has not been fully dealt with, and comprehensive clarification has not taken place. You’ll find more about it here.