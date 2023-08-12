At least 2,060 migrants en route to Europe via the Mediterranean in 2023 are missing. That reports the European border agency Frontex on Friday based on statistics from the International Organization for Migration. Most of these people tried to get to Europe via the Central Mediterranean, between Tunisia and Libya on the one hand and Italy and Malta on the other.

Read also: Three weeks after Tunisia deal: another 41 dead after boat disaster in the Mediterranean Sea



The number of illegal attempts by migrants to enter Europe via the Central European route increased by 115 percent compared to January to July in 2022. In absolute numbers, this concerns just under 90,000 attempts, the highest number since 2017 and half of the total number of attempts to enter Europe. These people come from, among others, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Egypt. Frontex does not report how many migrants have died on their way to Europe so far in 2023. UN organization UHNCR registered 864 drowning deaths this year.

The European Union, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as one of the delegates, signed a migration pact with Tunisia this summer in response to the many migrant boats crossing the border. The North African country promised, among other things, to stop more migrants in exchange for European money. The latest figures do not indicate that Tunisia is already discouraging or holding back the migrants.

Lampedusa

Very recently things went wrong again on the route between North Africa and Southern Europe. On Wednesday, a boat carrying 45 migrants who hoped to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa from Tunisia capsized. Shortly after departure, the engine broke down, after which the boat drifted out to sea and the fierce waves knocked most of the migrants overboard.

Only four of those on board survived the shipwreck and made it to the mainland. The other 41 migrants, including three children, were killed. The Libyan coastguard stated that it was unable to intervene due to the wild waves. Four survivors were rescued by a merchant ship.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the route through the central Mediterranean, between Tunisia and Libya and southern Europe, is the deadliest in the world. Despite this, Frontex expects that migrants will continue to make the crossing because of the many people smugglers present in Libya and Tunisia, who will offer ‘lower prices’.