Flight disruption continued in the United States today, Sunday, the day of returning from vacation, and more than 2,000 flights have already been canceled due to high winds, floods, blizzards and the highly contagious “Omicron”. Washington (16.30 GMT) The number of canceled flights in the United States reached 2,201 domestic flights, coming from or heading to the United States, noting that the canceled flights the previous day amounted to 2,749 flights.

The number of these flights constitutes more than half of the number of those canceled worldwide at this hour, which are 3,743 (compared to 4,740 Saturday).

On the other hand, many flights were delayed without being canceled: 2,386 in the US alone and 7,770 in the world.

Troubled weather hangs over the United States this weekend, with many areas affected by heavy snowfall, high winds or floods.