From: Caroline Schaefer

Iceland is about to erupt. This may be announced by more than 2000 measured earthquakes. The authorities warn especially around the capital.

Reykjavík – Not only in Turkey were there violent earthquakes this year, in Iceland there is currently rumbling under the ground. Most recently, 2200 earthquakes were measured around the capital Reykjavík. These are possible signs of an imminent one volcanic eruptionthe country’s weather service warned on Wednesday (July 5). Facebook.

Earthquake in Iceland: Authorities warn of volcanic eruption “in the next few hours to days”.

The earthquakes in the region around the capital were felt particularly strongly. These included seven earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0, the most violent had a magnitude of 4.8. In view of this, the authorities warned of landslides and falling stones.

According to the IMO weather service, the first tremors were measured on Tuesday around 4 p.m. local time at the foot of the Fagradalsfjall volcano. An “eruption shock” had not been determined for the time being. However, the probability that this will happen “in the next few hours to days” has increased.

Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland: “Could erupt soon”

The weather service also increased the flight warning level to “orange”. This is intended to inform aviation about the danger of a volcanic eruption. In the meantime, however, the intensity of the earthquake series has decreased slightly in terms of number and strength, IMO reported on Thursday (July 6).

The magma is still kilometers deep in the earth. Benedikt Gunnar Ófeigsson, tectonics expert at the Icelandic Met Office, also sees the danger of an eruption. “I think the magma is at a depth of two to three kilometers. It’s pretty flat and it looks like an eruption could happen soon,” he predicted to the Icelandic newspaper mbl.

Magma pours out of a heart-shaped crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula after an eruption from a new fissure in 2022. (Archive image) © Aaron Chown/dpa

It is not yet possible to say with certainty that an eruption will occur. “But we have to be prepared for that,” added Ófeigsson. Should it come to that, no large magma flows are expected for the time being. According to the expert, infrastructure and settlements are not threatened as long as there is no longer eruption. Nevertheless, he warned of increasingly severe earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 to 6.3.

Past Volcanic Eruptions in Iceland: Signs of Enhanced Volcanic Activity

Iceland is considered the largest and most active volcanic region in Europe. Fagradalsfjall is about 40 kilometers from the capital on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country. It last erupted in 2022 and 2021, which was also preceded by numerous earthquakes.

The successive eruptions could indicate increased volcanic activity in the region in the coming decades or even centuries. As of March 2021, the previous volcanic activity on Reykjanes was eight centuries ago.

A study showed that by Climate change-related increasing heavy rain can intensify volcanic eruptions worldwide. A super volcano in Italy is also currently attracting attention. According to experts, an outbreak could be imminent. (kas/afp/dpa)