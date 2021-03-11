More of 2,000 dead per day for Covid. A plan against the pandemic that never comes. A super contagious variant of coronavirus out of control. And politics in between. Brazil is sinking into the pandemic, and it may drag the rest of the world with it.

Hospitals are failing as the highly contagious P.1 variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the country and Jair Bolsonaro insists on unproven treatments. The only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has fallen short.

Over the past week, Brazilian governors sought to do something that Bolsonaro denies stubbornly: push a proposal for states to help curb the nation’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak to date. The effort was expected to include a curfew, the prohibition of crowded events and limits on the hours in which non-essential services can operate.

“This country is ungoverned, it does not have a Minister of Health, it does not have a Minister of Economy, there is no talk of education, health, work” Lula da Silva Former President of Brazil

The pandemic in Brazil has just reached a new peak with the fateful toll of more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time, as infection rates rise.

The country has the second highest death toll in the world, behind the United States. Experts warn that the transmission rate worsens with the most contagious variants.

With the revival of Lula da Silva on the political scene, after the annulment of his convictions for corruption, the pandemic went from a health crisis to a political war.

In his lengthy press conference on Wednesday, the former president criticized Bolsonaro’s “stupid” decisions.

Lula described Bolsonaro as a “braggart” who ignores the pandemic and focuses on the “sale of arms” and maintaining relations with the “militias” (vigilante groups).

“This country is ungoverned, it does not have a Minister of Health, it does not have a Minister of Economy, it does not talk about education, health, work,” Lula questioned, in addition to criticizing the lack of economic support for the poorest population to shovel the crisis derived from the pandemic

“Stop whining. How long are they going to keep crying about this? … How much longer are they going to stay at home and close everything? “ Jair bolsonaro President of Brazil

Bolsonaro has played down the threat of the virus from the beginning when he said that the covid was a “flu.” Now, faced with “cries” for help to contain the surge in cases, the president told people earlier this week to “stop whining.”

“Stop whining. How long are they going to keep crying about this? “Bolsonaro said at an event.” How much longer are they going to stay at home and close everything? No one can take it anymore. We are sorry for the deaths, again, but we need a solution. “

There is no solution. On Wednesday, the country registered 79,876 new cases, the third highest number in a single day. The total number of Covid-related deaths reached 270,656, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2000 dead

Brazil surpassed 2,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with 2,286 deaths in the last 24 hours, a second consecutive record that confirms a worsening of the pandemic and causes global alarm.

Experts estimate that this rebound in cases and deaths could be due to the confusion created by the different orientations to face the pandemic between governors in favor of confinement measures and President Jair Bolsonaro, who downplayed its importance.

They also mention the new variant of the coronavirus registered in the Amazon, known as P.1, which can be at least twice as contagious, and a vaccination campaign that progresses in slow motion.

A person is transferred to the Pronto Socorro hospital in Brasilia. Photo: EFE

“We are in worst moment of the pandemic in Brazil, the rate of transmission with the variants makes the epidemic even more serious, “pulmonologist Margareth Dalholm, from the prestigious Fiocruz Foundation, who has been on the front lines in the fight against covid-19, told AFP. .

“The year 2021 will be even tougher,” he added.

Collapsed hospitals

Piauí State Governor Wellington Dias told The Associated Press that unless the pressure on hospitals is relieved, a growing number of patients will have to endure the disease without a hospital bed or hospital. no hope of treatment in an intensive care unit.

“We have arrived to the limit in everything Brazil; rare are the exceptions, ”said Dias, who heads the governors’ forum. “The possibility of dying without help is real.”

Those deaths have already begun. In Brazil’s wealthiest state, São Paulo, at least 30 patients died this month while waiting for ICU beds, according to a tally published Wednesday by news site G1. In the south of the state of Santa Catarina, 419 people await their transfer to ICU beds. In neighboring Rio Grande do Sul, the UCI’s capacity is 106%.

Alexandre Zavascki, a doctor from the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, described the constant arrival of patients hospitable people struggling to breathe.

“I have many colleagues who, at times, stop to cry. This is not a medicine that we are used to doing routinely. This is a medicine adapted for a war scenario, ”said Zavascki, who oversees the treatment of infectious diseases at a private hospital.

“We see that a good part of the population refuses to see what is happening, they resist the facts. Those people could be the next to enter the hospital and they will want beds. But there won’t be. “

Source: AFP and AP

