The federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has reported this Tuesday that the number of people unaccounted for due to the heavy flooding left by the storm Daniel As it passed through eastern Libya over the weekend there were around 10,000, and he anticipated that the dead could be thousands. Rescue teams have so far been able to recover hundreds of bodies in the midst of great material devastation, while international aid begins to arrive in dribs and drabs.

Authorities in eastern Libya said Monday that they fear the floods have left some 2,000 dead in the city of Derna alone, the city hardest hit by the storm. The head of the Libyan branch of the Red Cross and Red Crescent federation, Tamer Ramadan, reported this Tuesday, in a press conference, that they are still evaluating the situation, although he confirmed that the death toll is “enormous.” ”. In addition, he anticipated that it could escalate to several thousand in the coming days, in line with local government estimates. For now, the Libyan Red Crescent has recovered the bodies of 300 people in Derna.

Ramadan also noted that the humanitarian needs in eastern Libya – especially in Derna – are gigantic and exceed the capabilities of both the local authorities and his organization. In this sense, he pointed out that they are facing serious problems of access to health facilities, shelter management, first aid, social assistance and help in the reunification of families. “The situation in Libya is as devastating as that of Morocco,” he stated, referring to the effects of the earthquake that shook the latter country on Friday and which has already left almost 3,000 confirmed dead.

Although the magnitude of the tragedy is still unclear, the coastal city of Derna (120,000 inhabitants) has borne the brunt of the storm. Daniel because heavy rains and inclement weather destroyed two dams near the town, causing enormous flooding and the overflowing of a river that runs through the center of the city.

The Libyan civil aviation minister, Hishem Chkiouat, told the Reuters agency this Tuesday that around a quarter of Derna has been completely devastated by floods. For his part, the head of health of the Government of eastern Libya, Othman Abdul Jalil, has told the local television channel Al Masar that all the hospitals in the city are full of bodies. Communications with Derna remain largely disrupted, making it difficult to monitor the situation.

Libya has been mired in a state of strong instability for more than a decade and is currently politically and administratively divided into two rival governments, one based in the east and the other, recognized by the international community, in the capital, Tripoli.

Despite being a country very rich in oil, this fracture – in addition to paralysis and mismanagement, which has been accompanied by cyclical armed conflicts, vast networks of corruption and a plethora of militias – has left Libya with few public services and decrepit infrastructure, totally inadequate to deal with extreme weather phenomena like the one that has now devastated the east of the country.

Added to this is that the North African country, whose population is concentrated on the coast, is very vulnerable to the effects of climate change. On this occasion, the absolute lack of anticipation and planning on the part of the local authorities, aware that the storm Daniel would arrive in Libya after its devastating passage through Greece, is generating strong criticism, at least on social networks.

The authorities in western Libya, although they do not have control over the eastern territory, have mobilized to provide aid to the most affected areas. Thus, the Government of Tripoli has dispatched a plane to Benghazi, the main city in the east, loaded with 87 members of medical and paramedical personnel, in addition to 14 tons of supplies, including medicines, medical equipment and body bags, according to the first Minister Abdelhamid Al Dabeiba in a message on the social network X.

The military man Khalifa Haftar, strong man in the east of the country and commander of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, for his part requested, during a televised speech, that the Central Bank of Libya, based in Tripoli, provide financing to local authorities so that have the capacity to support both rescue and reconstruction operations.

For now, several countries – Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Italy, Canada and Qatar – have expressed their availability to support search and rescue tasks. The United States, for its part, has stated that it is in contact with the UN and local authorities to determine the best way to deliver aid. One of the first to do so was precisely Egypt, whose president, Abdel Fattá Al Sisi, instructed the Army on Tuesday to organize emergency aid to Libya and deploy assistance teams.

