In the last four years, the federal government has located a total of 2,441 clandestine graves, of which 4 thousand 261 bodies have been exhumed.

In the last 12 months alone, the National Search Commission has documented the location of 437 graves, from which 926 corpses have been extracted.

According to the fourth report of Human rightspresented yesterday by the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Segob, 46 percent of the bodies have been identified and, of those, 57 percent have been delivered to their families.

In the accumulated, the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Chihuahua, Michoacán and Colima concentrate 65 percent of the exhumed bodies and 47 percent of the record of

clandestine graves.

The search efforts in the common pits have resulted in 7,380 bodies and remains of identified people, 6,216 unidentified cases, 1,180 fetuses, 1,697 findings of biological material, five confirmed locations and two families notified, in exhumation efforts.

On the other hand, of the 106 thousand 964 people reported as missingbetween 1964 and November of this year, 45 thousand 892 have not been located.

This last figure represents an increase of almost 25 percent, in relation to the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, who accumulated 36,734 cases.

The report includes a comparison of the number of homicides of journalists that have been registered in the last three six-year terms.

So far this Administration, 64 cases have been registered, compared to 96, during the Peña Nieto government, and 101, in Calderón’s.

According to the report, in 93 percent of the cases impunity prevails, while, in 40 percent of them, corruption and collusion between authorities and criminals is the main cause.

The Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders maintains a record of 1,682 beneficiaries.

“Measures provided: More than 1,300 personalized protection and assistance measures, 85 security shelters throughout the country, 64 escort services, which represent the deployment of more than 240 elements and more than 700 homes equipped with security infrastructure,” details.