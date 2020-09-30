200 trains will run in festive season For the last few days, there was a lot of speculation in the media about how many trains could be run by the Railways in the festive season. This news was coming from somewhere that if 100 trains would run, then the news of running 50 trains was coming from somewhere. Now the Chairman of the Railway Board has said that more than 200 trains will be run between October and November in the festive season and the number can be increased further if needed.

On what basis are trains and clone trains running He said that daily morning monitoring is done where the waiting list is longer than 3-4 days. Where there is long waiting, a clone train is run and if the clone train is also filled, then another clone train is run there. The average occupancy of the clone train is 60%. It is running faster than a normal train, with fewer stops. Among them, long distance travelers prefer to travel. At the same time, people from short distances are going by original train. The clone train is saving time.

Campaign will run with trains in festive season The Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board said that trains will be run by Railawi during the festive season. He said that in this festive season, along with the train, a campaign will also be run, under which people will be educated about Corona. Mainly three rules that people wash hands frequently, apply masks and people will be educated about maintaining social distancing. Also, people from the villages around the stations will also be educated about ways to avoid corona.

Clear picture about user charge The matter of imposing user charge is also being heard for many days. On this Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the decision on the user charge has not been done yet. At the stations where development is to be done, where there are more passengers, the option is being seen whether development can be done by charging user charge. He said that he will be present with all the details as soon as a final decision is taken on this.

September was great for freight Vinod Kumar Yadav said that for the first time in September, the Railways crossed 100 million tonnes of load in a given year. A total of 102.2 million tonnes were taken in September, which is 15.35 percent higher on a year-on-year basis. There has been positive growth in every commodity in September, which shows that India’s economy is reviving. He said that the Railways have taken several important steps to meet the demand for freight trains and passenger trains. He said that the railway is currently working on the National Rail Plan 2030 for freight. He told that its preliminary report is ready and it may be finalized by the month of November.

What did the Chairman of Rail Board say on Kisan Rail? The Chairman of the Railway Board said that the third Kisan Rail has started and the fourth Kisan Rail is also being prepared to run between Nagpur to Delhi. Kisan Rail is doing a very good job, due to which it has become easy to send the crop of farmers from one corner of the country to the other. There has been a request from all over the country to run more and more farmer trains, which is going on, which will help Indian farmers a lot. The farmers run the train within a day or two of getting the request for the rail.

Where did the Dedicated Freight Corridor reach? The Chairman of the Railway Board said that the decated freight corridor is progressing well. The Eastern and Western Freight Corridor has a total of 2800 km of project. In this financial year, 1100 km will be commissioned, out of which 500 km has been commissioned and trains are running. The remaining 600 km will also be commissioned by March 2021. That is, by then the freight corridor will be ready in Kanpur-Khurja. Similarly, trains will also start running in Rewari Palampur. The next phase will be completed by March 2022, under which the entire freight corridor of 2800 km is expected to be commissioned.

Told these things too – 125 kilometer work has started from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag, land acquisition and forest clearance has been got, work is going on fast. Work on connectivity project of Char Dham is underway – It has already been approved in container operation. The PPP model has been in use for more than 25 years in freight. Cement companies are already running their trains, aluminum companies are also running their trains. – The examinations that the Railways are thinking of conducting from December 15 are set to happen. Full details will be released in the month of October and the full schedule will be released. – The trains that are standing have the maintenance of minimum level. There is little movement at regular intervals. Railway technicians keep an eye on him. The train is in such a condition that even on short notice it can be manipulated, minimum safety is being taken care of. – Just as passenger tickets are booked 120 days in advance, the facility of booking parcels has been started 120 days in advance, which is getting very good results. This will increase income, people will be able to send their parcels according to time.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav has told through a press conference what the Railways plan for the coming days. He not only gave information about passenger trains, but also informed about freight trains. He was accompanied by the entire Railway Board, which answered all the questions. It also told how many trains will run in the festive season (railway run more than 200 trains during festive seaons) and whether the railway will be tested or not.