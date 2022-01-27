In Germany, 203,136 people fell ill with COVID-19 per day, which was a new maximum for the entire time of the pandemic. About this on Thursday, January 27, informs Robert Koch Institute of Virology.

The previous daily maximum was recorded on Wednesday, January 26, when more than 164 thousand people fell ill in Germany.

Over the past 24 hours, 188 patients have died in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the infection has been detected in 9.2 million residents of Germany, 117,314 patients have died.

On January 24, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic could end in 2022 if comprehensive measures are taken. He noted that in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, 70% of the population in each country must be vaccinated.

On December 21, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is possible in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain. He noted that the new wave could be more aggressive than the previous ones.

On January 18, Ghebreyesus noted that the next few weeks for health services “will be critical” as the Omicron strain continues to spread rapidly around the world.

