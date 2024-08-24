Over 200 Kursk residents asked for help after the Ukrainian Armed Forces began their attack

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region, 201 residents of the region have suffered. Including ten children, the Telegram channel regional government.

“77 people, including two children, are undergoing treatment in hospitals,” the statement said.

Regional authorities also added that residents of border areas have been transported to 94 temporary accommodation points (TAPs). There are currently 6,968 people in them, including 1,459 children. In addition, another 123 TAPs have been prepared in 25 Russian regions, with 2,974 people currently accommodated in them.

Earlier it was reported that more than 50 local residents still remain in the Kursk village of Korenevo, which is being attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, it is claimed that in some settlements of the Korenevsky district there are infrastructure problems – the supply of electricity, water and gas has been disrupted.

On August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the attack on Kursk Oblast was not aimed at strengthening negotiating positions. According to him, Kyiv did this to replenish the exchange fund and avoid fighting in Sumy Oblast.

On the afternoon of August 24, it was also reported that about 3.2 thousand people were evacuated from the border areas of the Kursk region in 24 hours.