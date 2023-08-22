More than 200 people are part of the security and traffic device that will participate in the arrival at the top of Collado de la Vera Cruz, in the ninth stage of the Cycling Tour of Spain. The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz has hosted the meeting of the Local Security Board with the aim of specifying all the details of this device that will be deployed on Sunday, September 3.

The mayor, José Francisco García, and the Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, Francisco Jiménez, chaired this meeting, which was attended by representatives of the various security forces and bodies, as well as the emergency services.

During the Local Security Board, the urban section has been studied, which runs along the Murcia highway, Maruja Garrido, Corredera, Plaza del Templete, Avenida de Los Andenes Gregorio Sánchez Romero and Cantarerías, from where the climb to ‘Collado de la Cruz will begin of Caravaca’.

The ‘Parque Vuelta’, where you can enjoy entertainment activities, the publicity caravan and the broadcast of the race on screens, will be located in the Festival Venue, next to Salones Castillo de la Cruz. The goal will be located in the area of ​​’La Alberquilla’.

The passage of the race is estimated from 4:30 p.m., approximately. Vehicle traffic will be restricted in the streets affected by the route and adjacent security zones from 3:00 p.m., while parking will be prohibited from 10:00 p.m. the previous day (Saturday, September 2).

The mayor, José Francisco García, in addition to thanking the Murcia Region Tourism Institute for its support and sponsorship, has detailed that “more than 200 troops will intervene in the security and traffic device, including the Civil Guard, Local Police, environmental agents, firefighters from the Fire Fighting Consortium, Civil Protection and the Red Cross, to which are added the hundreds of professionals from Unipublic and the Spanish Television team in charge of the live broadcast”.

«In a few days, – he added – Caravaca will be at the top of international cycling as the end of an exciting and unprecedented mountain stage, which will mean a great projection for the municipality in the run-up to the Jubilee Year 2024, since It is an event followed live by millions of viewers from 190 countries.

The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz will set up and signpost different parking areas on Mayrena road, Mayrena street and on the Granada road in front of the Cepsa gas station. In addition, a free shuttle service will be made available to one of the ascent areas of the ‘Alto del Collado de la Cruz’, with departure times that will be made public in the coming days.

‘La Vuelta’ 23 starts on August 26 in Barcelona and in its 78th edition it consists of 21 stages. Stage 9, which connects Cartagena and Caravaca, is one of the great innovations, with an unprecedented mountain finish of about 8 kilometers, a drop of 1089 meters and a maximum slope of 20%.