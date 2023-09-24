About 200 residents of the Tercia district staged their third demonstration this year this Sunday to protest against the AVE and central ring road projects, as they consider that both infrastructures will leave the town isolated and will make mobility difficult for its inhabitants. . The protesters gathered at the Molino de la Sierra carrying a banner that read ‘Plataforma Tercia Incomunicada. The works put borders and drown us’ and they toured the underpass under the Churra bridge, which is one of the great works of section one of the ring road, which has not yet entered into service.

Antonio Campoy, spokesperson for the platform, told LA VERDAD that the corrections that the residents request in the projects have not been attended to by Adif or by the Department of Development of the regional Government and that this will cause “the future of the district to be mortgaged.” ». They demand improvements at the central ring crossings and the opening of underpasses for vehicles and pedestrians on the two kilometers of the AVE route. They also demand that the Pina pass not be suppressed and that the area of ​​Churra, La Palma and Juan Antonio Dimas street have “a good connection with Europa Avenue”, at the link between the district and the urban area.

The Ministry of Development is asked to correct a “dangerous ramp” on the Camino de El Molino and Campoy stated that the 14% slope it presents is “illegal” when the maximum allowed by the standard is 6%. The spokesperson for those affected stressed that the evacuation of rainwater has not been taken into account in the construction of these two infrastructures and said they fear that the runoff, when diverted, will end up in their homes. He regretted that his requests had not been heard and asked the political parties “to move alongside us in Madrid, Murcia and wherever necessary.”

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, accompanied the residents in the protest and explained that “they are complicated works, which have an impact on the environment” and called on the victims to have the City Council receive the works to evaluate whether technically “palliative measures” can be adopted. » to collect their demands, especially regarding access on sidewalks and for vehicles to the Camino El Molino de la Sierra.

Regarding the cuts of the AVE line on the roads of La Pina and El Molino, he said that he is waiting to be received by Adif Management to see if the claims can be addressed given that it is a section still in progress to “improve permeability. The mayor stressed that none of these works are within municipal jurisdiction, although the City Council is “to serve the neighbors and, to the extent possible, help them in whatever way we can.”

Also accompanying the neighbors were the PSOE councilor Juan Carlos Segura, the president of the federation of Neighborhood Associations, Pedro García, representatives of neighborhood associations, the Lorca Biciudad platform and the Biciwomen group.