Intense raids were carried out this Saturday, December 30, throughout the country to prevent attacks during the New Year holidays, according to information offered through the social network X by the Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya. More than 200 people have been arrested for alleged links to the Islamic State jihadist group.

“We have taken precautions to greet the year 2024 in safety and peace. All our units are on duty to protect the life and property of citizens and visitors. Happy New Year,” Yerlikaya greeted on the old Twitter.

The raids have been carried out recurrently since New Year's Eve 2016when a radicalized man of Uzbek origin shot into a crowd inside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people.

Turkey has not suffered terrorist violence since, a time when it was involved in a military operation in northern Syria against the Islamic State jihadist group.

However, on October 1, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle in Ankara, hours before the opening of Parliament, and a second attacker was killed by law enforcement, which has fueled fears of jihadist incursions.

Widespread raids

This Saturday, December 30, at least 189 people were arrested in 37 provinces, under suspicion that they are related to the Islamic State organization. These join the 32 placed under arrest on Friday, accused of planning attacks against synagogues, churches and the Iraqi embassy in Turkey.

The largest wave of arrests came a week ago, when 304 people were taken into custody in 32 provinces and about 50 joined them in the following days.

All the force

More than 200,000 officers take part in the exercises, including 167,000 police officers assisted by 400 anti-explosion dogs. 38,000 members of the gendarmerie or military police participate in the device. In addition, 178 aircraft, 86 ships, 5,500 vehicles and 265 drones are used.

The operation also involves the Coast Guard, which has deployed 3,000 men, four aircraft, 163 boats and eight dogs.

