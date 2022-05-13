We are not legal experts, but we think you have a fair chance if you want to challenge a fine from 52 years ago. In Belgium, 222 people received a speeding fine of 1 January 1970 on the doorstep. Some of the recipients were still minors in the 1970s and did not have a driver’s license. We say: send them a fine for driving without a driver’s license. As an additional penalty, they have to pay this fine in Belgian francs.

Madness, because of course it was a technical error, reports Nieuwsblad.be. Apparently these were reminder letters that were generated automatically. Due to a bug in the system, the payment reminders went out with the date January 1, 1970. The problem is now said to have been solved and the recipients of the time-barred fines have been notified.

Not the only system struggling with 1970

Just over two years ago, an image circulated on the internet urging iPhone users to set their phone to the year 1970. According to the picture, they would have an old-fashioned Apple logo, but the iPhones crashed instead. This 1970 bug made the phone completely unusable even after a reset.