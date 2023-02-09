MANAGUA (Reuters) – More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua were released and flown to the United States on Thursday, including five former presidential candidates and other top critics of President Daniel Ortega, in what Washington described as a “constructive step ” to improve human rights.

The mass release “opens the door for deeper dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua on important issues,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Washington denounced Ortega’s 2021 re-election as a “farce” after the longtime leader arrested several opponents ahead of the vote, with journalists and religious figures also jailed in recent years, sparking an international outcry.

A judge in Nicaragua, in a televised address, denounced the 222 prisoners as “traitors” and said they had been “deported”.

Nicaragua’s government on Thursday announced plans to change legislation to allow the country to strip released prisoners of citizenship.

Among those freed were former presidential candidates Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Félix Maradiaga, Miguel Mora, Medardo Mairena and Arturo Cruz, as well as prominent student activist Lesther Aleman, a court document from Nicaragua showed.

About 100 people awaited his arrival at the airport, many of them waving Nicaraguan flags and signs with the names of those released. Some sang the song “My Nicaragua” and chanted “Livres!”

