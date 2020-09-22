The IPL (2020) finally started on Saturday. The tournament’s first match was played between two arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Superkings (CSK). This debut match of the 13th season of IPL has been enjoyed by more than 200 million viewers on TV. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah gave this information on Twitter.Jai Shah shared this information with cricket fans citing ratings of BARC India (Broadcast Audience Research Council, India).

In a tweet on his Twitter account on Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, ‘Dream 11 IPL opening match has created a new record. According to the BARC, more than 200 million viewers tuned in to watch the match. This is the biggest statistics of the inaugural match of any sports league in the country – no league has got such a large number of spectators in its first match.

Let us tell you that 3 matches have been played in this league which started from Saturday and the fourth match of the league will be played this evening between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).