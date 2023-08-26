A total of 252 crime prevention and community police officers in Mexico They finished this Friday the training by USA about gender perspective and internal affairs that will now train their colleagues in the different states of the country.

Leah Pease, the acting director of the United States Office of Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), congratulated the participants at a graduation event of the course from 28 states.



The US official considered “very important” that they have been trained in these matters and highlighted the responsibility of the agents They have finished their training.

“They have a great responsibility to promote these programs in their states and municipalities, but above all to share everything they have learned,” said Pease, who pointed out that a police career is not just a job, but “a life choice.”

The formation occurs after the governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden announced the Bicentennial Understanding in 2021a new security cooperation agreement between Mexico and the United States to address violence and drug trafficking. EFE Pease said that through this type of training the bond of respect and trust between the authorities and the population is strengthened.

He went on to ensure that with this training the agents will improve their ability to know what to do and when to do it, something that gives them an advantage over criminal organizations. “An immediate response can save lives,” she said.

Acting Director of the United States Bureau of Drug Enforcement and Counternarcotics Affairs, Leah Pease, Photo: EFE/ Isaac Esquivel

The INL director said that the governments of both countries show with this type of collaboration the ability to jointly improve security and benefit all citizens through the exchange of knowledge.

“Our governments are working together to ensure and strengthen our security. I am very pleased to be able to witness the collaboration between Mexico and the United States and this exchange of knowledge and experience,” Pease concluded.

During the event, a video was projected in which the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, also congratulated the 252 agents and insisted that this type of collaboration between Mexico and the United States reinforces the commitment between both countries to work on “shared security.”

In addition, he stressed the importance for the Mexican women that those who protect their safety are specifically trained in this matter.

“They will help women to feel more secure and protected, especially if they were victims of some type of violence or abuse. They will also be more prepared to prevent crimes such as human trafficking, domestic violence or child abuse, thereby helping to strengthen their institutions,” Salazar concluded.

