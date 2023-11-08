Home page politics

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is calling for humanitarian ceasefires in the Gaza war. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The Federal Foreign Minister confirms that more than 200 Germans have left the Gaza Strip. She is also once again calling for humanitarian ceasefires to alleviate the plight of civilians.

Tokyo – Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has confirmed the departure of more than 200 Germans and their family members from the Gaza Strip. “This gives hope in the midst of the terrible situation in Gaza,” wrote the Green politician on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

She added: “Many thanks to our partners in Egypt for their support.” The federal government will “continue to work until every German who wants to leave the country can do so.”

Baerbock arrived in the Japanese capital Tokyo on Tuesday evening for discussions with the foreign ministers of the G7 states of economically strong democracies.

On Platform “The images from #Gaza leave no one alone,” she wrote. “That’s why I’m promoting humanitarian ceasefires so much.” She has “had countless conversations and talked to all partners about how we can finally get humanitarian ceasefires off the ground, both in terms of time and geography.” She added: “It has to be concrete now.” The people in Gaza needed water, bread and medical care. The most seriously injured must finally be treated.

Also discussions on the Ukraine situation

The group of G7 foreign ministers had discussed the war in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip at a dinner the previous evening. Initially, nothing was known about specific results. In addition to Germany, the G7 group also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Baerbock and her colleagues discussed, among other things, the situation in Ukraine. Behind closed doors, there should also be coordinated support through a “winter protective umbrella”. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would later join the discussions via video. dpa