When you are the country with the most speed checks in Europe, it is not surprising that someone is sometimes fined for speeding. It is useful to properly adjust the measuring equipment. In Schiplaken, Belgium, near Mechelen, more than 200 motorists were wrongly fined for speeding during a speed check.

There would be a total of 258 drivers. The flaw in the system is a simple one. The control was set to a maximum of 30 km/h while a maximum speed of 50 km/h applied. At first the defect was not noticed. It took thirteen days before the section control was properly programmed again.

How expensive was the fine that was wrongly handed out during the section control?

In Belgium you pay 50 euros for the first 10 km/h that you drive too fast. From 11 to 30 km/h too fast, you pay 10 euros extra per kilometer that you have driven too fast. Drivers who drove 50 km/h neatly – and therefore drove 20 km/h too fast, according to the section control – were fined 250 euros. Fines in the region where the route control was located are issued by GAS (Municipal Administrative Sanctions) Rivierenland.

A spokesperson for the GAS responds HLN: ‘The necessary steps have already been taken to rectify this. Anyone who has received an unjust fine has been notified and of course does not have to pay it.’ If one of the 258 drivers has already paid the fine, a refund can be arranged.