Brainwashing leads to the death of more than 200 people in Kenya | Photo: Monika Robak/Pixabay

Another 22 bodies were found this Saturday (13), thus totaling 201 dead linked to fasting in the Shakahola forest, in Kenya, promoted by the International Church of Good News, founded by Makenzie Nthenge. According to investigations, Nthenge, who was arrested on April 14 after the discovery of the first bodies, encouraged followers to fast “to know Jesus”.

In addition to the founder, 26 people were arrested for involvement in the case, according to regional mayor Rhoda Onyancha. Among those detained would be people who were responsible for preventing people from trying to flee the forest or breaking their fast. Local reports from nearby villages pointed to more than 600 people missing.

Investigations point out that among the dead are people with signs of malnutrition, but also marks of suffocation, strangulation or beating, and even the removal of organs, which leads to the suspicion of trafficking. Part of them were found in a mass grave near the place where the services were held.

The local mayor said that the search for bodies will be interrupted for two days and resumed next Tuesday (16) for a reorganization of investigations.