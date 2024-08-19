More than 200 people have died, including101 children have been killed, and 392 have been injured since July 1 due to heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan, Pakistani authorities reported on Monday.

“As of Sunday, 202 people, including 101 children, have been killed and another 392, including 150 children, have been injured in incidents related to the incident. with rain all over the country “between July 1 and August 18,” the spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sara Malik, told EFE today.

The eastern province of Punjab, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected by the rainfall, recording 80 dead and 239 injuredaccording to the latest NDMA bulletin, published last night.

It is followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north) with 65 dead and another 112 injured, The statement added. Thirty-two deaths were also reported in Sindh (south), 16 in Balochistan (southwest), five in Islamabad-administered Kashmir and four in Gilgit Baltistan (north).

In addition, 2,315 houses have been damaged – 737 of them completely destroyed – while 1,000 people have died 357 heads of cattle throughout the country.

Pakistan has seen heavy rains in recent months, following a harsh summer with particularly high temperatures that reached over 50 degrees in several cities.

Floods cause millions in losses

As a result of these rains, the authorities set up 45 relief camps, where the report revealed that 3,991 have been treated people.

The NDMA has warned of further episodes of rain, wind and thunderstorms from Monday, which will be especially strong in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Gilgit Baltistan, and could generate flash floodswhich is why he asked the population to take extreme precautions.

Pakistan experienced several days of heavy rainfall in early August, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 people and injuries to 18 others in just three days in several areas. provinces of the country.

Like other South Asian countries, Pakistan experiences heavy monsoon rains every year between May and September, causing significant human and material damage.

In 2022, unprecedented rainfall caused flooding across the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,700 people and c

