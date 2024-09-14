Police Chief Shumeiko: More than 200 cases of car arson recorded in Kyiv

In Kyiv, more than 200 cases of arson of vehicles belonging to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been recorded. This stated Chief of the city police Dmitry Shumeiko, reports the Telegram channel Politika Strany.

“If possible, it is recommended to leave vehicles in guarded parking lots, closed parking lots or garages,” the police chief said.

He said that about a quarter of the arsonists may be minors, adding that they are allegedly offered payments ranging from $600 to several thousand for such acts.

On September 6, the Security Service of Ukraine detained two groups of arsonists of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi. They were charged under articles on obstructing the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and damaging property by arson and face 8 to 10 years in prison.