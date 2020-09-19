MINSK (dpa-AFX) – According to human rights activists, more than 200 arrests were made at a protest by women in Belarus against head of state Alexander Lukashenko. The civil rights portal spring96.org published the names of more than 200 women who were detained during the action in the capital Minsk on Saturday. The number was about twice as high as the protests on Saturday a week ago, when masked uniformed men first used brutal violence against the peaceful demonstrators. There were also injured a week ago.

As they did every day during protests against Lukashenko, the police had warned that the street actions were not authorized. The uniformed men openly threatened with violence. Nevertheless, many demonstrators are not deterred by it. Every Saturday they protest against “Europe’s last dictatorship”. Only rallies by Lukashenko’s supporters are allowed, but they have hardly any attendance.

Since the presidential election on August 9, there have been daily protests in Belarus. Lukashenko had been declared the election winner with 80.1 percent of the vote after 26 years in office. The 66-year-old is aiming for a sixth term. The opposition, on the other hand, considers Svetlana Tichanowskaja to be the real winner./mau/DP/zb