Ryazan school No. 39 switched to remote control until February 1 due to exceeding the SARS level. This was reported to the school. From January 26 to February 1 (inclusive), students in grades 1-11 will study remotely, reports 62INFO.ru.

Another 11 schools temporarily suspend the educational process, the press service of the Ryazan mayor’s office informs.

From January 26, schools No. 9, 31, 70, 1, 49, 58, 60 / 61.72, 7, 68 will stop studying in person. Earlier it was reported about the closure of gymnasium No. 5 and schools No. 69, 13, 15, 47, 56, 62, 67, 75, reminiscent RIA “7 news”.