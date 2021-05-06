One police officer and 24 suspects were killed in a shootout in the Brazilian Rio de Janeiro metro. It is reported on Thursday, April 6, the website G1…

A train passenger and two police officers were also injured.

It is noted that the incident took place in Jacaresinho during a civilian police operation to combat drug trafficking.

Earlier, on April 22, it became known that the Brazilian police arrested the largest arms dealer João Filipe Barbieri, who was released from prison with a fake license discovered in February 2021. He was arrested in the Rio metropolitan area and taken to the Northern District Police Department.

At the same time, it was noted that Barbieri’s partner, João Victor Rosa, was arrested by agents of the intelligence department of the penitentiary system.