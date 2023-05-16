A baby has died and 23 people are missing after a hippo crashed into a boat on the Shire River in Malawi. This was reported on May 16 by the portal News.24.

The incident occurred in the Nsanje area, in total there were 37 people in the canoe.

Local residents were able to save 13 people, the body of the child was removed.

“A search operation is currently underway to find the missing,” the police said.

The Shire is Malawi’s largest river. Last month, at least five people were killed when an overcrowded boat sank in Malawi’s central Mchinji region.

In November 2022, seven people died in a hippo attack in the northern region of Cameroon. The dead were traveling in two canoes on the Logone River, and a hippopotamus overturned the vehicles.