Lukashenka said more than 20 people were detained for sabotage against a Russian aircraft

More than 20 people were detained in Belarus for an attempted sabotage against a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft at the Machulishchi airfield. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to him, there were even more involved in the attack, but some of them were abroad.

“It’s good, it’s a brilliant operation. The incredible thing has been done to identify all the accomplices and detain them in just 4-5 days. Find a needle in a haystack. But in no case should we relax,” Lukashenka said.

In early March, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus rejected reports of damage to the A-50 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, which was based at the Machulishchi airfield. They tried to destroy it with the help of drones.