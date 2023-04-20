Nintendo today unveiled a new Indie World Showcase, featuring a roster of over 20 indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023 and beyond. Among the highlights of the presentation was the reveal of Blasphemous 2, along with the game’s first trailer and summer 2023 launch announcement. The event also released the news that the comic adventure RPG Shadows Over Loathing, based on gangsters, monsters and mysteries, is available now on Nintendo eShop. Other featured games include Mineko’s Night Market, the adventure simulator in which an inquisitive girl explores her vibrant new home at the base of Mount Fugu, releasing for Nintendo Switch on September 26; My Time at Sandrock, sequel to My Time at Portia, due out this summer; Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, set five years after the events of Oxenfree, coming to Nintendo Switch on July 12, and the free Relics of the Old Faith update for Cult of the Lamb, launching on April 24, featuring new challenges , enemies.