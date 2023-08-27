23 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports due to heavy fog

About 23 flights at the airports of the Russian capital are delayed or canceled due to heavy fog. This is reported TASS.

In particular, 11 flights were delayed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, six flights to Domodedovo, and another one was cancelled. Five flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

Earlier in August, there were mass cancellations and delays of flights at three Moscow airports. The reason for the massive change in the departure time of aircraft in the capital’s air harbors was not reported.

In July, thick fog at the Krasnoyarsk airport delayed 20 flights, 14 arrivals and six departures.