At Moscow airports, about 25 flights were canceled or delayed on Friday morning, it follows from the data Yandex. Schedules “.

Previously, adverse weather conditions were reported on January 1.

Thus, at Vnukovo, three flights were delayed and three canceled; 11 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, two canceled, one flight was delayed at Sheremetyevo, four planes could not take off.

On December 31, 149 flights were delayed and canceled at Moscow airports amid bad weather. Domodedovo airport terminals accumulated thousands of passengers who could not fly from the capital to the regions.