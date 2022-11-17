At least 21 Palestinians, including several children, were killed Thursday in the fire of a house in a refugee camp in the Gaza Stripreported officials of the Palestinian enclave.

(Also read: United States: what does the Republican victory in the House mean for Biden?)

At the moment the causes of the accident are unknown, although the local authorities said that there was fuel stored in the house, on three floors.

(Do not stop reading: The West lowers the tension by missile that fell in Poland)

“At least 20 bodies arrived,” all “burned,” said Salah Abu Laila, director of the Indonesian Hospital in the town of boar (north of Gaza City).

(You may be interested in: The Albanian mafia that operates in Latin America: how far does its power go?)

Among them are at least seven children, he said. An as yet unknown number of people were injured. Gaza’s civil defense unit gave a death toll of 21 in a statement.

The Islamist group Hamas, which governs this Palestinian enclave, indicated that the fire had already been put out.

Hussein al Sheikh, a senior official in the Palestinian Authority in the West Bankcalled on Israel to open the Erez border post to facilitate the transfer of the wounded.

This high office also announced on Twitter that the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbasdecreed a day of mourning in homage to the victims of the fire.

(Also read: North Korea fires ballistic missile after warning of ‘fierce’ response to US)

Gaza has been subjected to a strict blockade imposed by Israel since 2007, when Hamas began managing the 362 km2 enclave where some 2.3 million Palestinians live. A part of the inhabitants reside in refugee camps after having been forced to leave their homes after the proclamation of the State of Israel in 1948.

Jabalia is one of those fields, where buildings were built over the years and took on the appearance of a town. The electrical supply of the enclave is irregular and domestic fires are frequent, since the inhabitants use alternative means, such as oil lamps, to cook or light their houses.

Gaza received an average of 12 hours of electricity per day this year, up from just seven hours five years ago, according to data from the United Nations. In winter, the risks are increased by the use of coal for heating.

AFP