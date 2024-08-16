Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Some twenty countries and the European Union asked the Venezuelan government on Friday for the “immediate” publication of the minutes of the recent presidential elections and respect for human rights on the eve of the protests called by the Venezuelan opposition.

In a joint statement released by the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the signatory countries, meeting in Santo Domingo, called for “broad, inclusive and good faith dialogue to facilitate a political agreement that fosters national reconciliation” and democracy in Venezuela and pledged to “support all efforts in this regard, always advocating for a genuinely Venezuelan solution.”

Santo Domingo was the scene of the inauguration ceremony of President Luis Abinader for a second term in office, with the presence of heads of state and representatives from different countries. The countries that signed the declaration held a meeting within the framework of their presence in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

The manifesto includes nations from different continents. They are Argentina, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, El Salvador, the United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Suriname, Portugal and Uruguay. It was also signed by the European Union.

The signatories called for independent verification of the results contained in the electoral records, preferably by an international entity. “Any delay in this happening calls into question the results officially published on 2 August 2024,” they said.

Although electoral authorities declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the July 28 election, they have yet to present a detailed vote count to back up that claim. However, the opposition revealed that it collected tally sheets from more than 80% of the 30,000 electronic voting machines showing that Maduro lost by a margin of more than 2 to 1 to opposition candidate Edmundo González.

In another part of the declaration, the countries asked the Venezuelan government to respect the “fundamental freedoms” of the population and “the right to demonstrate peacefully and exercise freedom of expression.” In this regard, they expressed their concern because the reports of arbitrary detentions in Venezuela without due process are “alarming” and they requested the “immediate release” of those arrested.

The warning comes on the eve of a global protest called by the Venezuelan opposition for Saturday in more than 300 cities in Venezuela and other countries to defend the victory they attribute to González.

The signatories also called for “the urgent return to Venezuela of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights” and urged the Maduro government to guarantee adequate conditions for him to carry out his mandate.

They also asked him to issue safe-conduct passes that would allow the six opposition members who have taken refuge in Argentina’s official residence to safely leave Venezuelan territory. That diplomatic headquarters was placed under Brazilian custody when the Argentine staff withdrew a few days ago, as did officials from other embassies.

They also urged Venezuela to restore peaceful coexistence, public security and political stability, which, “according to reports from the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission” on that country of the UN Human Rights Council, “are being threatened by the Venezuelan security authorities themselves.”

Before the statement was made public, President Abinader criticized during his inaugural speech the lack of transparency in the elections held in Venezuela “without any documentary support from the authorities.”

“This leads us to demand the publication of all electoral records, their verification by impartial institutions and respect for the result emanating from the will of the Venezuelan people,” said Abinader.