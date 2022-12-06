In the Khabarovsk Territory, the incidence of SARS exceeds the epidemic level by 47%. In the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor, the situation with the incidence is assessed as difficult. Its growth compared to the previous week amounted to 20%.

The epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 12 districts of the region. 24 classes were closed for quarantine in 15 educational institutions, as well as 18 groups in 15 kindergartens.

Laboratory studies have shown that viruses such as influenza A, SARS CoV-2, parainfluenza and rhinoviruses circulate among the population.

During the influenza vaccination campaign, 44% of the population were vaccinated. As part of the campaign, it is planned to vaccinate about 616 thousand people, writes IA AmurMedia.

On December 6, it was reported that the center to them. N.F. Gamalei has developed a new vaccine that will protect those who have been vaccinated against various strains of influenza for 3-4 years, including swine (H1N1) and possibly avian (H5N1) influenza.