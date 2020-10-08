Over 20 buildings in two settlements burned down due to a fire and explosions at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region. This was announced on Thursday, October 8 TASS in emergency services.

“In the settlements Shelemishevskie Khutora and Degtyarka, located in the immediate vicinity of the warehouse, 21 buildings burned down,” they told the agency.

Also, the emergency services emphasized that the firefighters were able to prevent the spread of fire in the village of Zheltukhinsky, where 66 houses are located and 430 people live.

Earlier that day, it became known that the number of military personnel involved in extinguishing a fire at an ammunition depot has more than tripled in 11 hours. It was noted that the group of the Russian Ministry of Defense to eliminate the fire on the morning of October 8 included more than 650 servicemen, 194 units of military and special equipment, as well as four Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters.

The fire at the ammunition depots near Ryazan occurred earlier in the day. Fire damaged at least 17 buildings in the settlements of Shelemishevskie Khutora and Degtyarka.

The regional health ministry said the number of people injured in a fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region had risen to eight. Medical care was provided to two victims on an outpatient basis. According to a representative of the department, five people are still in hospitals.

The press service of the Western Military District (ZVO) believes that the fire started due to burnt grass. According to the regional administration, the human factor could be the reason.