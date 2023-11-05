A total of 24 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip today, while another 75 wait to be inspected by Israeli authorities to cross the Rafah border crossing. that connects Egypt with the Palestinian enclave, several sources reported.



Egyptian state television Al Qahera News reported this Sunday that “24 aid trucks arrived in Gaza through the Rafah crossing,” while witnesses told EFE that another 75 trailers were lined up at the crossing to go first to the Rafah crossing. Awja, between Egypt and Israel, and be supervised by members of the Israeli border control.

After this procedure, the convoys return to Rafah, but only those who have obtained Israeli authorization cross into Gaza, an issue that the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, denounced today to the World Food Program (WFP) as a “difficulty.” logistics” that slows down the aid delivery process.

Since Israel allowed humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip two weeks ago, the supplies have not included fuel, an element vetoed by the Jewish State for fear that it would reach the hands of the Islamist group Hamas, although it is extremely necessary for Hospitals, bakeries and water purification plants continue to operate.

The trickle flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza has generated a wave of condemnations from NGOs and the UN, which has warned that the assistance entering the punished enclave is only “a drop in the ocean of needs” of the population.

According to the United Nations, before the war between Israel and Hamas began, some 500 trucks of humanitarian aid entered Gaza daily, under Israeli siege, while in these two weeks just over 300 trucks with food and medical supplies entered.

More than 9,700 people have died and 24,800 have been injured in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombings since the start of the war, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, which detailed that 4,008 of the deceased are minors.

