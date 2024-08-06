Juarez City.- More than two thousand users of the Paso del Norte and Zaragoza international bridges have purchased their Digital Pedestrian Access card during 2024 to be able to pay for crossing into the United States.

The Chihuahua International Bridges Trust has four kiosks at the two border ports, where users can buy cards for 30 pesos, recharge a minimum balance of 20 pesos or simply exchange their bills for coins to pay for their crossing in cash.

The kiosks are installed next to the pedestrian toll gates, where pedestrians pay the toll, which costs six pesos or 0.41 dollars in Paso del Norte and 8 pesos or 0.50 dollars in Zaragoza.

Among the benefits, the card “speeds up your crossing by simply scanning your card at exclusive passimeters, it is easy to recharge at our kiosks and online, it avoids paying with cash, and is valid on the Paso del Norte and Zaragoza bridges,” he said.

“If you have no change to pay the toll, you can put a bill of no more than 100 pesos or 5 dollars in the kiosks and they will exchange it for coins,” the trust informed.

Recharges must be made in Mexican currency, with a cost of 20, 50, 100, 150 and 200 pesos.

According to official information, from January to July, 115,510 crossings were recorded on both bridges, of which 75,729 were on the Zaragoza Bridge and 39,781 on the Juárez Avenue bridge.

During the same period, 2,147 cards were purchased, 90 percent at kiosks and 10 percent at the service center. In July alone, 370 cards were purchased at the four kiosks and 27 more at the service center of the Chihuahua International Bridges Trust.

According to data provided by the Trust, during the first half of 2024, a daily average of nine thousand 66 pedestrians were recorded across the Paso del Norte-Santa Fe international bridge, while through the Zaragoza-Ysleta crossing, a daily average of five thousand 219 pedestrians were recorded from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso.